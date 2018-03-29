The video will start in 8 Cancel

Grown-ups... do you long for the days when you could hurl yourself about on a bouncy castle like you did as a child?

Parents... do you ever watch your kids having the time of their lives in a soft play centre with a slight grudging resentment that such facilities were not available in your own youth?

If you've answered yes to either of the two questions above, we have some very exciting news for you.

The Monster is "the world's craziest bouncy castle for adults" and it's coming to London later this year.

It is part of a UK-wide tour which begins in Manchester in May and ends in Birmingham in September.

The Monster is a 300m-long inflatable course for you to run, bounce and jump your way through.

Along the way, participants will tackle 42 obstacles including an 18m 'Mega Slide', Tunnel of Love and The Bouncy Cage of Doom.

And once you've conquered The Monster, the fun still carries on.

There will also be giant adult ball pits, live DJs, delicious street food stalls and a bar serving craft beers and refreshing cocktails, all on site so the fun-fest can continue.

The Monster is the brainchild of the team which unleashed sell-out events with The Beast in London in 2017.

The major difference between The Beast and The Monster is simply that The Monster is bigger, better and more bonkers than ever before!

Where can you take on The Monster

The Monster will be at Alexandra Palace.

What dates?

You can tackle The Monster from August 24-27

This looks amazing! How do I get tickets?

The good news is tickets are on sale now and available from www.TheMonsterUK.com.