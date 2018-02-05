Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week will officially start next week- as designers, bloggers, fashion journalists and more all prepare to come to London.

The models walking for the biggest names in the fashion industry could just be worth a follow- with them travelling into the city from all over the world.

Luckily for us, London has some of the best and most influential agencies in the world- and the likes of Models 1 and Elite London all supply some of the most beautiful models for the runway.

Here we look at just some of Britain's most wanted models who could just be making an appearance at this seasons shows.

Edie Campbell

This high profile name is huge in London's fashion scene- with having walked for every major brand since her career began.

Edie's had more than many models campaigns put together- with Fendi, YSL and Miu Miu being just some of the brands she has worked with.

Jean Campbell

London based model Jean has worked alongside other big named models- with one of her latest jobs being in front of the camera for a G Star campaign with music loyalty Pharrell.

She also already has a Burberry campaign under her belt.

Jourdan Dunn

The beautiful and influential young model, who juggles her personal life with son Riley and featuring in the biggest brand campaigns in recent years is certainly one to watch.

The West London born runway queen has even had the Model of the Year Award under her belt twice.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah's career in the fashion industry has gone from strength to strength since she burst onto the modelling scene.

The model and activist's work has earned her the "British GQ's Woman of the Year" in 2017, and the "International Model of the Year 2017" award at last year's Fashion Awards.

Jena Goldsack

This relatively new model had a pretty unbelievable 2017- and it's looking to be the same this year.

Jena is the kind of model who's instagram pages could make anyone jealous of the travelling she has been able to do.

The striking beauty has really taken the industry by storm- and we can guarantee you will see her in and around London in the coming weeks.