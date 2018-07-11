Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Serena Williams came back from a set down to overcome Italy's Camila Giorgi in the pick of yesterday's action.

The seven-time Wimbledon Champ will face German Julia Gorges in the last four on Thursday. Fellow German Angelique Kerber remains the highest-ranked player in the tournament. She will face Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia in the other semi-final.

In today's match-ups, Novak Djokovic will battle it out with Kei Nishikori. World's Number 1 and 2, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, are also in action.

Tomorrow's Men's Quarter-Final Schedule

Court Number 1

13.00

Roger Federer (1) (SUI) v Kevin Anderson (8) (ZAF)

15.00

Milos Raonic (13) (CAN) v John Isner (9) (USA)

Centre Court

13.00

Novak Djokovic (12) (SER) v Kei Nishikori (24) (JAP)

15.00

Juan Martin del Potro (5) (ARG) v Rafael Nadal (2) (ESP)

Getting tickets

If you weren't on the proverbial ball back when you had a chance of qualifying for tickets through the official Wimbledon ballot, you can still receive Ticket Alerts by clicking the relevant link on this Ticketmaster link .

Without any joy through these two avenues, your only other hope is through resale sites like Viagogo or StubHub - please be advised though that prices on these sites are set by the seller and are likely to be above face value.

As detailed in this article written earlier in the year , fans have the ability to buy premium tickets on the day.

Word of warning, however - with many arriving in the early hours of the morning and others even going as far as to camp overnight, getting your hands on any is likely to be difficult.

Tickets through this way are sold on the basis of one per queuing individual and payment is by cash only.

Enquiries for various packages can also be made through the website of Wimbledon's official sponsors Sportsworld and Keith Prowse.

