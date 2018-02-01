The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Marks and Spencer branch in Putney is to be closed, the retail giant has announced.

The food and clothes store in Putney High Street will serve its last customer on April 7, the chain said on Wednesday (January 31).

The firm said there are no plans to shut other branches, which includes those nearby in Fulham and Barnes.

The closure is part of M&S’s programme to modernise its UK store estate to better meet the changing needs of customers.

No redundancies are planned , with the 62 members of staff working at the Putney High Street branch expected to be offered work at other local stores.

Jayne Saunders, M&S head of region for south-west London, said: “This is something we’ve given a great deal of consideration to and is not a decision we’ve taken lightly.

"We’ve got a great team in Putney and I’m pleased they will stay with us and continue to serve our customers from stores nearby.”

Five other stores around the country will shut by the and of April, with a further eight earmarked for closure.

