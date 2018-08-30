The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mamma Mia! The Party is heading to the UK for the first time ever in 2019.

The immersive experience which launched in Stockholm, will take up a residency at the London's O2 next spring.

Executive producer Björn Ulvaeus and producer Ingrid Sutej are bringing it to the UK after seeing fans enjoying the musical and movie adaptions so much.

Originally held in Stockholm in 2016, they recreated the exotic Greek taverna where the first film was shot and the party is now in its third sold-out year.

Now, one of the venues at the O2 is being transformed into Nikos’ Taverna where guests will be in the heart of the fun.

While the story of Nikos and his family plays out in front of them, an audience of around 500 people will be able to eat Mediterranean food, drink, and even have the opportunity to dance along to ABBA songs.

This summer saw the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which has already become one of the highest grossing film of all time in the UK.

Find out how to get tickets to Mamma Mia! The Party below.

How to get tickets

There is currently no on sale date yet for tickets but the O2 have said it will be in autumn.

You can register for priority access to tickets at www.mammamiatheparty.com/gb/en.

They will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com.