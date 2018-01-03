The video will start in 8 Cancel

Back to work but wishing you could be sunning yourself in a Spanish villa?

Maybe Love Island can help.

The reality show is searching for west London residents to apply for series four of the cult show when the villa reopens for summer 2018.

Applications are now open - but you will have to be quick as tens of thousands of hopeless romantics signed up within the first 12 hours.

You need to be 18 or over, hold a valid passport, not be employed by ITV and be free for at least 10 weeks from May 2018.

Applications must be submitted by April 30 to ensure it is valid.

The winning couple, as voted for by the public, will win £100,000 which they can either choose to split - or one person can choose to take it all for themselves.

Last year’s winning couple Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have since split up.

At its peak 2.9 million people watched the last Love Island series. On average, it enjoyed 1.7 million viewers over the seven weeks the show ran.

To apply go to the ITV website to fill out the application form .

