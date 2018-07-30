The video will start in 8 Cancel

The most talked about programme of the summer is heading Back to Blighty with a live show in London.

The stars of Love Island 2018 will take part in the exhibition at London's ExCel on August 10.

Fans will get the chance to be up close and personal with their favourite Islanders from the ITV2 series.

Jack, Dani, Georgia, Eyal and Wes will answer questions and take selfies with visitors throughout the day.

The live show will take place days after the finale of Love Island which sees viewer's crown their favourite couple tonight (July 30).

This year's series has received record ratings, so the live show is expected to be in high demand.

Find out below how to get your hands on tickets.

How to get tickets

They're now available from See Tickets here.

Standard entry tickets are priced at £20.

Meet and greet tickets are priced at £35, where you will get the chance to have selfies with the likes of Jack, Dani, Wes, Megan, Georgia, Adam and Eyal.

Who's on the lineup?

So far the lineup includes:

Adam

Megan

Eyal

Dani

Wes

Jack

Georgia

Where is it?

The live experience will take place at:

ExCeL London

Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway

London, E16 1XL

