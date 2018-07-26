The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's the night Love Island fans have been eagerly anticipating and dreading in equal measure.

This evening the winning couple will be crowned, and millions of viewers will be left with a Love Island-shaped hole in their weeknights.

Here's everything you need to know about the last episode.

What time will it be on?

The Love Island finale will air on Monday, July 30 at 9pm on ITV2.

Usually the show is an hour long, but viewers will be treated to an extra-long live episode, ending at 10:35pm.

Last year's finale also aired on a Monday night.

How can I vote for my favourite couple?

Viewers get to pick the winning couple, via a public vote.

To place your vote you'll need to download the official Love Island app, which is available on the Apple store and on Android devices.

It's free to download. It also features a style page, so you can shop what the contestants have been wearing this series.

Who won last year's series?

Series 4 saw Essex hairdresser Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, a professional dancer from Wales, crowned as the winners.

The pair sadly split a few months later, in December 2017.

Amber and Kem confirmed their split in a statement, that read: "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

“Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”