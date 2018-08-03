Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Twinkling light trails" are set to be a late-night visitor attraction at London Zoo this Christmas .

The exact nature of the events is in the early stages of being planned, according to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

The society had to go to Westminster City Council in a bid to stage more late-night activities at its Regent's Park site . It won approval from the licensing sub-committee, in the face of some opposition from people fearing for the welfare of animals at the zoo.

ZSL had applied to extend the number of events it can hold of 1,000 people and above at London Zoo to more than the current limit of 10 annually.

(Image: Zoological Society of London)

ZSL told a council meeting on Thursday (August 2) that it was focused on holding “twinkling light trails” and not parties.

There would be no outdoor activities allowed beyond 10pm, with any later events to take place indoors, and stewards on hand to move crowds on, the sub-committee heard.

Several letters of opposition to the application were concerned with the effects of late night events on the zoo’s inhabitants.

However, the zoo has since added that it monitored sound levels at its events to ensure the animals were not disturbed. The zoo’s representatives told councillors they expected the lights trails to attract around 3,000 people at a time.

One person had written in response to the zoo’s application that increasing the number of late events could cause the animals “distress”.

“Their sense of noise and smell is very different to ours so that loud music and crowds of people partying and eating food whose smells might be offensive to the animals are going to disturb the scant peace they have at the moment.

“They cannot escape to quiet corners away from what they might perceive as a threat.”

Another wrote: “Late night events further disturb and disrupt any daily rhythm that the animals have. They are living beings and should not be treated as a relentless source of entertainment to generate income. ”

The zoo had previously faced criticism over its summertime Friday night ‘Zoo Nights’ sessions, following one incident in 2014 where a drunk man poured a beer on a tiger .

ZSL’s director of communications, Rich Storton, said the application to increase the number of events was for a limited number of lights trails.

“ Welfare of our animals is our first priority and we ensure our animal care remains world class by monitoring the environment. Our standard animal welfare practices restrict on-site sound levels to 70 decibels, specific ‘hush zones’ will be in place throughout the zoo during the event, along with stewards.

“As with other events, our animals will be monitored throughout the evening by our specialist in-house keeping and welfare teams to ensure our animal welfare remains world class.”

ZSL added the so-called hush zones were intended to be "areas within the trail that we are looking to develop to indicate that animals are close by".

An unnamed Camden councillor wrote a letter saying the community should be consulted, arguing they could also have their sleep disturbed by staff and visitors leaving the zoo after events.

A lawyer for residents neighbouring the zoo said they were not opposed to the light trails, but wanted to ensure that if the licence was extended it did not create scope for a range of noisy events.

Animal welfare considerations were “paramount” but were within the remit of legislation governing zoos and not licensing panels, the sub-committee was reminded.

The sub-committee decided to grant the applications with conditions including finishing the events by 10pm, with crowds to disperse by 10.30pm.

ZSL said the events would have "a range of ticket pricing covering peak and off-peak times".