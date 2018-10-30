Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Growing up, most people hear spooky stories of a big ancient house on the edge of town or know a dark underpass surrounded by old trees which you were dared by friends to run through.

Whatever it is, passing on scary stories about ghosts, mysterious noises and spooky places isn't anything new.

But there is one day of the year when the ghosts of the past really do come to haunt us - Halloween.

London is a big and historic city so it's no surprise it has seen some darker times. In fact, it is brimming with buildings, tunnels and graveyards which will give you more than just the shivers.

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, this list of the most haunted places is not for the faint hearted.

50 Berkley Square, Mayfair

This building has been hailed the most haunted house in London for more than 100 years.

Writer, Charles Harper listed it as number one in his 1913 book, 'Haunted Houses' and the myth remains today and there are even spooky tours around the old house.

It was the home to a former Prime Minister before passing hands to Mr Myers who allegedly locked himself in a room in the attic after his fiancée broke his heart. It is said he never saw another soul and a magistrate even excused him for failing to pay his taxes because he lived in a haunted house.

This belief became common knowledge after a Mayfair article shared several ghost stories about the derelict home, including the mysterious death of a father and daughter.

50 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, W1J 5BA

Greenwich foot tunnel

(Image: The Wharf)

You might want to stick to the tube after reading about this spooky foot tunnel, where a ghost of a Victorian couple are often spotted.

The man and woman can be seen holding hands and strolling down the dark and eerie tunnel which runs under the River Thames, connecting Greenwich to the Isle of Dogs.

While no one knows who the mysterious couple are, others claim to have experienced paranormal activity when walking past the leaking walls, including disembodied voices, footsteps and an unexplainable drop in temperature.

Building work began in 1899 and the tunnel opened in 1902. It was also partly destroyed during the WWII Blitz.

The Isle of Dogs / Greenwich London SE10 9HT

The Flask, Camden

This pub in Highgate has been around since 1663, so you can imagine the stories which comes with its history.

You might run into the ghost of a Spanish barmaid who supposedly hanged herself in the pub's cellar (now the seating area) over an unrequited love or a regular drinker in Cavalier uniform who is occasionally seen crossing the room in the main bar and vanishing into a pillar.

And while he doesn't haunt the pub, the infamous highway man, Dick Turpin is reputed to have spent some time in the pub's wine store while on the run from the authorities.

77 Highgate W Hill, Camden, N6 6BU

The Tower of London

(Image: AP)

The 900 year fortress might be an obvious one but it also deserves a place on the list - for obvious reasons.

It is home to dozens of terrible tales, including the famous story of the Princes in the Tower. The young royal brothers Edward V and Richard Shrewsbury were allegedly locked in the tower and left to die. It is widely believed to be a plot by Richard III to seize the Throne.

And now the ghosts of the murdered boys are thought to wander the Tower of London looking for revenge...

The Tower of London, EC3N 4AB

Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

Built in 1585 as a tollgate on the Finchley boundary, The Spaniards Inn has more than a few tales to tell.

It was named after the Spanish Ambassador to James I of England and rumour has it that the infamous highwayman, Dick Turpin was born there while his father was landlord in the early 1700s.

There have long been reports of ghostly happenings at the pub including of a shadowy figure that wanders around the upper rooms of the pub.

The ghost is sometimes said to be Turin and his ghost has also been spotted riding noiselessly across the the heath nearby.

Spaniards Road, Hampstead, NW3 7JJ

Liverpool Street station

(Image: Mirrorpix)

Did you know that a plague pit holding up to 30 victims was discovered underneath Liverpool Street station?

If that's not enough to scare you, then maybe spotting the ghost of a former worker will send shivers up your spine.

Current members of staff have supposedly complained about the ghost of a man in overalls appearing on the eastbound central line platform during closing hours - waiting for a train that never comes.

Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QH

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Supposedly the world's most haunted theatre, this building certainly gives off an eerie air.

The reputation is fuelled from the spirits of Regency-era comedian Joseph Grimaldi and a fearsome figure known as the Man in Grey, who is said to wander around the upper circle in a riding cloak and tricorne hat before disappearing into the wall.

Famous actors including Patrick Stewart and Judi Dench have even reported supernatural sightings when rehearsing in the historic theatre.

Catherine Street, WC2B 5JF

Hampstead Heath

(Image: Mirrorpix)

The heath is a favourite Halloween location and there are dozens of ghost walks (including pub walks) on offer if you want to discover the real spooky experience.

There are tales of the ghostly horseman whose galloping phantom has been known to ride from the shadows and race hell for leather towards terrified walkers.

The heath is also home to groups of ghostly dogs who were supposedly experimented on by a scientist, a young girl who was killed and dismembered by her house-maid and vampires.

North End Way, NW3 7ES

Handel House, Mayfair

An exorcist was called to banish a ghost at Handel's House before it opened as a museum in 2001.

The home to George Frideric Handel was thought to have been plagued by a spirit which haunts the composer's bedroom - the place he died.

The Roman Catholic priest was called to remove the ghost after two workers supposedly spotted it before the Handel House Trust opened, and the team did not want the supernatural being to scare of customers.

Highgate Cemetery

(Image: MDM)

A supernatural sighting in the grave yard sparked a real life vampire hunt in the 1970s.

According to locals, a couple first spotted the terrifying being when walking home down Swaines Lane. The sighting was quickly followed by others and the tall, dark and floating figure soon became known as the Highgate Vampire.

The publicity caught the attention of Sean Manchester - a vampire hunter.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Victorian cemetery but despite all of the reported sightings, the hunt failed to find the terrifying figure.

Swain's Lane, Highgate, N6 6PJ