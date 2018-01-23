The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new half marathon in the heart of the capital will take in some of its most famous and not-so-famous sights.

Up to 10,000 participants will run, jog and walk past the city’s iconic sights in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, including Trafalgar Square, Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral.

London’s hidden and quirky landmarks will also feature heavily on the closed-roads route, including Britain’s smallest police station and the home of Guy Fawkes.

The event also celebrates London’s incredible and vibrant culture, with the 13.1-mile route lined with singers, dancers, bands and musicians to entertain runners every step of the way.

Actors dressed as famous historical characters, including Dick Whittington and Henry VIII, will be there to provide entertainment and encourage athletes.

The half marathon is the first of its kind to go through both the City of London and Westminster, beginning at Pall Mall and ending by Downing Street.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon 'grand landmarks'

Trafalgar Square: Home of the 50-metre tall Nelson’s Column

The Royal Courts of Justice: Opened by Queen Victoria, it houses some of the highest courts in England and Wales

Somerset House: Once a royal palace, this 16th century building is now a hub for art and culture in London

St Paul’s Cathedral: See Sir Christopher Wren’s masterpiece

Bank of England: Also known as the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street

The Leadenhall Building: Also known as The Cheesegrater

Monument: Built to commemorate the Great Fire of London

The Tower of London: Built by William the Conqueror, it is home to the Crown Jewels and other treasures

The London Eye: The world’s tallest observation wheel

The London Landmarks Half Marathon 'quirky and hidden landmarks'

The Mounting Stone: Special steps created the help the Duke of Wellington mount his horse when visiting the Antehnaeum Club

Oscar Wilde’s Memorial: Take a seat next to the bronze statue of the celebrated playwright and poet

Whitehall Palace: Where William Shakespeare first performed The Tempest for the court of King James I

Australia House: Used as the setting of Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter films

Guy Fawkes’ home: Where Fawkes and his other gunpowder plotters met to discuss their plans to blow up Parliament

R. Twining & Co: London’s oldest tea shop, run by the same family from the same location since 1787

Ye Olde Watling: The pub said to have been built by Sir Christopher Wren for his workers on St Paul’s Cathedral

London’s Roman amphitheatre: Constructed by the Romans, it seated more than 7,000 spectators

Dick Whittington’s house: See the home of the four-time Mayor of London

Pudding Lane: Where The Great Fire of London started

Postman’s Park: Known for its memorial which commemorates ordinary people who died trying to save the lives of others.

When is London Landmarks Half Marathon?

The London Landmarks Half Marathon takes place on March 25 and is expected to attract 40,000 spectators.

How to take part

To find out more about the London Landmarks Half Marathon and how to take part click here.