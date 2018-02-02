Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have had the pleasure of meeting UK fashion blogger Stephi LaReine.

The popular fashionista has had an extremely successful career in the blogging world- and we wanted to learn more.

Her influential rainbow locks, sassy style and her passion for the fashion world is exactly what her 48.7k followers love about her- and her take on fashion week is everything we needed to know.

So, with London Fashion Week starting in just over two weeks, the Merseyside based blogger has given us an inside look of the capitals biggest fashion event of the year.

With her ability to wear pretty much ANY colour clothes and get away with it, she knows her stuff and what trends are to come this year.

When asked what we should expect from this seasons shows, it's already clear that we can rely on her expertise.

"I’ve had some inside scoop from a few designers, and know for a fact we’ll be expecting a lot of velvet this season, as well as the main colour carrying us through into AW18- racing green." Luckily for us, meeting one of the UK's most popular's bloggers is giving us a kick start in trending looks we should think of for ourselves for the next couple of months.

"Beauty wise, wild curly hair is going to be everywhere and striking glitter eyeshadows." (We immediately get online looking for glitter eyeshadows!)

The beauty of working with a woman like Stephi for her many collaborations is that she is so versatile.

"As I love anything with rainbow and vivid saturated colours, I’m seriously digging rainbow jumpers, as well as kick flare jeans with distressed hems. I simply cannot get enough of them. " Her love for color is also mixed with looking for her favourite stand out, one off pieces.

Considering Stephi has worked with the likes of Gap, Missguided and Very- her eye for a fashion must-have has meant she has earned her stripes as one of the UK's "ones to watch".

(Image: Stephi La Reine)

Fashion week is definitely an event that is already highlighted on her calendar, with Stephi loving the vibes you get while the shows are underway.

"I try to get myself to every seasons fashion week, sometimes my diary doesn't allow me to make it down, but I’ll always watch the shows online.

I have been attending most seasons since 2014."

So, in the lead up to the first shows starting this month, we were obviously going to ask her what shows we should we be looking out for?...

"Year after year I absolutely adore anything that comes from House of Holland, as well as Erdem, Gucci, J JS Lee and Matthew Williamson. I’m also excited to see a few new faces being added to the larger publicity catwalks, as new designers are being scouted more than ever! "

"Hands down, my favourite designer is Ashley Williams, BUT the dream collaboration would be with Karl Lagerfeld, I’m always head over heels with his designs and creativity. "

(Image: Stephi La Reine)

To wrap things up, Stephi gave us a little insight into her everyday life and where we should expect to see her.

"At the minute I’m working on two main projects; Ford celebrating their latest EcoSport car, which looks truly phenomenal. As well as Primark as one of their ambassadors, targeting the key trends of the next few months. Everything else is really getting festival season into gear, collaborating with the best festivals in the world, and trying not to scream the house down every time I get the early announcements!"

(Image: Stephi La Reine)

And- just so we know for the coming weeks so we can be 'on trend', Stephi gave us the ONE item we all need for the season.

"At the minute, I’m at arms length for a baker boy hat, they’re fantastic with the current windy climate of England, and channel the early John Lennon look that I adore."

Go see Stephi's blog HERE for more fun packed, travel and lifestyle blogging with EVERYTHING fashion thrown in the mix.

