Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week Festival tickets are going on sale this week.

The exclusive Fashion Week experience returns to The Store Studios on September 20-23.

In February guests were treated to catwalks from designers Nicopanda, Juicy Couture and Zandra Rhodes, so you can expect big names from the fashion world again later this year.

It also gives consumers the chance the shop a curated edit of designer collections at show exclusive prices with over 150 designers to choose from, sit front row at catwalk shows by London Fashion Week designers, get a head start on the key trends of the coming season and listen to talks by industry experts.

(Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Find out below how to get tickets to this year's London Fashion Week Festival.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday May 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.40-£153.70, plus booking fees.

When is it?

Thursday 20th September — 11.00 - 21.00

Friday 21st September — 11.00 - 20.00

Saturday 22nd September — 10.00 - 20.00

Sunday 23rd September — 11.00 - 18.00

Where is it?

The Store Studios, 180 Strand, WC2R

What to expect

(Image: London Fashion Week Festival/Shaun James Cox)

Brands like Topshop , Marks & Spencer and Burberry have all adopted the runway to retail approach at fashion week in recent years, introducing 'buy now' business models to their collections.

So, the new approach stemmed a more innovative way of the general public being able to shop high end designer looks - and that's exactly what the fashion festival is about.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.