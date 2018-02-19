Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week is well underway- and we still have two full days of shows left.

The weekend shows have included some of the fashion world's biggest names including Mulberry, Burberry and Temperley London- and there are still so many more highly anticipated shows to look out for.

Fashion lovers will have been flooding to The Strand since shows began on Thursday- where the city and fashions finest will have been buzzing for the biggest London Fashion event of the year.

Here are our favourite pictures of the weekend- with all the celebrity BTS insights into the fashion world.

Nicola Roberts is a regular at London's top fashion shows each year- and this year she attended the Markus Lupfer show.

Burberry's Christopher Bailey certainly didn't hold back with his creativity in there February show- with bright and bold being a theme, mixed with their legendary checked print.

The designer brand have the runway looks available now online to pre-order.

House of Holland is one of the many fashion houses which offer customers the chance to shop their ranges straight off the catwalk.

You can currently shop their SS18 collection now over on their website here .

Temperley London had a "dress boldly and live fearlessly" winter collection at this seasons show.

The models worn floor length show stoppers, teamed with lace up boots to contrast the looks.

Fans of the brand can shop the collection now HERE .