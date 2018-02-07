Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week is starting in the new year and there is so much to look forward to.

If you thought this type of event was only for people in the industry you are mistaken.

Not only does this massive event attract so much global attention, but it also helps celebrate how far the UK has come in the fashion world.

If you are interested in getting tickets, and wanting the low down on all things to do with the famous fashion event of the year then here is everything you need to know.

London Fashion Week dates

The huge five day event kicks off on February 16 until February 20 at the BFC Show Space- and will be full to the brim with industry workers and celebrities dressed to impress.

London will then celebrate a London Fashion Festival from February 22- February 24 after the main event.

Where will it be hosted?

(Image: London Fashion Week)

The main hub of actions on the official schedule will take place at the BFC Show Space in Central London.

BFC SHOW SPACE - The Store Studios, 180 Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

Show Schedule

The shedules of shows and presentations have been released and here's the stand out shows to look out for which get the attention of the fashion industry every year.

Friday 16th February

Bora Aksu- 11:00am

Marta Jakubowski- 15:00

Mulberry- 16:00

Central Saint Martins MA- 20:00

Saturday 17th February

JW Anderson- 10:00am

Markus Lupfer- 13:30-15:30

Molly Goddard 14:00

Burberry 17:00

House of Holland 18:00

Sunday 18th February

Fashion East 15:00

Temperley London 16:00

Mary Katrantzou 18:00

Monday 19th February

Erdem- 11:00am

Sophia Webster- 13:30-15:30

Christopher Kane- 15:00

Tuesday 20th February

Teatum Jones- 12:00

Shrimps 12:30- 14:30

How to get tickets

London Fashion Week is the type of event often seen as a hotspot for celebrities and fashionistas, and tickets are always in demand.

If you work in the fashion industry as a buyer, blogger or stylist then you also have the chance of bagging tickets by completing an online registration form.

Another way in which the public are able to experience what the shows are REALLY about, is at the London Fashion Week festival, which is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased HERE at Ticketmaster and include entry into the festival, a range of different catwalk shows and access to industry talks with tickets starting at £20 going right up to £200 depending on how much you want to see and do on your fashion experience.

London Fashion Week Festival 2018

(Image: London Fashion Week Festival)

The newly revamped 2018 "London Fashion Festival" is perfect for the fashion forward crowd wanting inside gossip into this year's hottest trends.

Set your style compass to 180 The Strand and prepare to shop a curated edit of designer collections at exclusive must-have prices and sit front row at catwalk shows by your favourite London designers.



This exclusive four-day showcase can be however extravagant you would like it to be with a range of tickets available from Silver to LUXE ticket options.