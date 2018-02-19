Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week goers will be enjoying the buzz in the city with shows starting on Thursday- and there has been so much going on.

From designer debuts, fashion houses making huge statements- and the usual celebrity fluxes at the biggest shows.

Now, what we are getting excited for are the London Fashion Festival shows and presentations- and there are still tickets available.

(Image: London Fashion Week Festival)

What is London Fashion Week Festival?

The newly revamped 2018 "London Fashion Festival" is perfect for the fashion forward crowd wanting inside gossip into this year's hottest trends.

Set your style compass to 180 The Strand and prepare to shop a curated edit of designer collections at exclusive must-have prices and sit front row at catwalk shows by your favourite London designers.

The event starts February 22- and there are a number of different ticket options still available.



This exclusive four-day showcase can be however extravagant you would like it to be with tickets available from Silver to LUXE ticket options .

Schedule

(Image: London Fashion Festival)

Each day there will be different talks, shows and presentations to choose from.

There will be catwalks on the official London Fashion Week catwalk and the chance to shop at over 150 brands.

And, if you fancied something a little different while you prepare for a day of fashion- why not take part in one of the pre-show yoga sessions, available on both Friday 23 and Saturday 24.

You can see the schedule of your chosen days over at the London Fashion Week Festival webiste.

What to expect

Brands like Topshop , Marks & Spencer and Burberry have all adopted the runway to retail approach at fashion week in recent years, introducing 'buy now' business models to their collections.

So, the new approach stemmed a more innovative way of the general public being able to shop high end designer looks- and that's exactly what the fashion festival is about.