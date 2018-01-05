The video will start in 8 Cancel

A thrilling indoor adventure park is to be unveiled in London this month at a show which will promote the world's fastest-growing watersports.

The Adventure Park marks the latest interactive addition to the brand-new Boating and Watersports Holiday Show set to entertain visitors at the London Boat Show 2018.

A first-ever for UK boat shows, the interactive event will feature an indoor cable wakeboard park, where the boarder will be towed by an electrically-driven cable.

The boarder will be towed at a constant speed to offer the thrill of wakeboarding but without having to get wet.

A spokesman for the event said: “This feature is ideal for novices wanting to try something new and those looking to brush up on their hobby in the winter months.

“Instructors will be on hand to teach the correct balance points and body positions for wakeboarding, as well as advanced techniques like using the handle to spin and many more.”

Providing more opportunities for adventure will be the Jobe Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP), a 27m-long shallow pool designed to have people paddling their first metres without a wetsuit.

(Image: Getty Images)

Howard Pridding, chief executive officer at British Marine, added: “Last year, 668,828 Brits alone took part in growing watersports activities, an astonishing rise of 95,000 on the year before.

“It is great to see so many people being inspired to get out on the water through the wealth of watersports on offer, such as SUP and wakeboarding.

“We are ensuring that this growing trend is reflected in the evolution of the London Boat Show.

“The new Adventure Park will provide an interactive area for visitors to explore these water-based hobbies which are proving overwhelmingly accessible and beginner-friendly.”

Advance tickets to the London Boat Show start from £15, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. See here for tickets.

The show will be taking place at ExCeL London and runs from January 10-14.

