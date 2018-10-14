Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We don't know about you but we're suckers for a great London view, especially if it can be enjoyed with a drink in hand.

While the city is covered in atmospheric pubs, underground bars and cosy cafes, it also has some spectacular high up drinking spots.

From glamorous city slicker restaurants to hipster bars, there's a wealth of places to choose from.

Here's our guide to some of London's bars boasting the best views of the city:

1. The Shard - London Bridge

So we're going big on this first one, the biggest in fact - or should that be tallest.

At just under 310m high, the Shard soars above all other London tower blocks.

Its viewing platform on the 72nd floor offers unrivalled views of the city throughout the day.

You'll need to buy a ticket to get to the very top - with champagne options available. A bar serving snacks and drinks is also open to visitors at the top of the tower.

Elsewhere in the building you can enjoy views from its various restaurants: Aqua Shard serves British cuisine on the 31st floor, Oblix welcomes diners on the 32nd, Hutong serves a Chinese menu on the 33rd, British-Asian fusion food is found at Ting on the 35th.

There's also the exclusive Gong cocktail bar on the 52nd floor.

www.the-shard.com

Address: 32 London Bridge Street, SE1 9SG

Nearest station: London Bridge

2. Frank's Cafe - Peckham

This hugely popular rooftop bar in Peckham provides a stunning vista of the London skyline.

Frank's sells beer, wine and cocktails and its restaurant is open throughout the summer months.

The café sits atop a former multi-storey car park that has been transformed into and arts and culture space by not-for-profit organisation Bold Tendencies.

Its programme features immersive art, music performances, opera and architectural projects.

Underneath are the Peckham Levels - seven floors of spaces dedicated to fostering start up businesses. Levels 5 and 6 are open every day and include street food, bars, kids play area, yoga studio and live music events space.

boldtendencies.com/franks-cafe

Address: 7th -10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4TG

Nearest station: Peckham Rye

3. Madison - St Paul's

In the heart of the City of London, Madison boasts an incredible up close view of the iconic St Paul's cathedral.

The bar sits on top of the swanky office and retail development One New Change.

Madison's restaurant serves an a la carte, lunch, dessert and Sunday brunch menu, while cocktails can be enjoyed on the terrace bar and lounge.

www.madisonlondon.net

Address: Madison Restaurant, Rooftop Terrace, One New Change, St Paul's, EC4M 9AF

Nearest station: St Paul's

4. Coq d'argent - Bank

Coq d'Argent is among the best rated restaurants in the City.

Running a French cuisine menu everyday of the week, it is close to St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London, Tower Bridge and the Southbank.

It's rooftop garden is a great spot for a drink and has cracking views of London's financial district.

www.coqdargent.co.uk

Address: 1 Poultry, EC2R 8EJ

Nearest station: Bank

5. Sky Garden

A fairly recent addition to the London skyline, 20 Fenchurch Street has a penthouse level bar with stunning views.

The 38-storey building is dubbed the 'walkie-talkie' because of its distinctive shape.

Its Sky Garden claims to be the highest public garden in the capital, that includes a wide range of Mediterranean and South African species.

Visiting the garden is free. You can pre-book tickets online or try to get in as a walk-in guest between between 10am-11.30am and 2pm-4.30pm, Monday toFriday (excluding bank holidays).

Visitors can also head to the City Garden Bar and Sky Pod Bar within the gardens. There's also the secluded Fenchurch Terrace lounge and Fenchurch Restaurant to dine at. On the floor below is the Darwen Brasserie.

skygarden.london

Address: 20 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 8AF

Nearest station: Bank, Monument, Fenchurch Street or Tower Hill

6. Sushisamba - Liverpool Street

This bar and restaurant offers a blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture atop the Heron Tower near Liverpool Street.

A mixed menu of tempura, salsa, gyoza, ceviche, sushi and wagyu beef is served all day.

The dining terrace, with floor to ceiling windows, offers 360 degree views over London, including the nearby Gherkin tower.

Three are two outdoor terraces, with the west platform feature a "structural orange tree" - an icon of the Sushisamba chain.

sushisamba.com/london

Address: 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY

Nearest station: Liverpool Street

7. Netil360 - Hackney

A bar, garden, cafe and workspace rooftop venue - Netil360 is a great spot to grab a drink in Hackney.

Freshly made pizza is available, including during the winter months, while the bar serves draught cider and beer from Truman's, alongside spirits and wines.

Netil360 places an emphasis on inclusivity, so everything is first-come first-served - there are no bookings. Make sure you turn up early to avoid disappointment!

netil360.com

Address: 1 Westgate Street, E8 3RL

Nearest station: London Fields or Hackney Central

8. Bar Elba - Waterloo

Perched above bustling Waterloo Station is bar Elba, where you can watch commuters rush to and fro while you sip on a cocktail.

Burgers, patty melts and fries are served from the kitchen. The gravy dipped roast beef cheeseburger sounds particularly mouth-watering.

Tables with party packages of pre-ordered shots, cupcakes and prosecco can be booked online for an alfresco fiesta.

The bar also takes Christmas and New Year's Eve bookings.

www.bar-elba.co.uk

Address: Rooftop Mercury House, 109-117 Waterloo Rd, Lambeth, SE1 8U

Nearest station: Waterloo

9. Jin Bo Law - Aldgate

The Jin Bo Law bar sits high up on the 14th floor of the Dorsett City Hotel in Aldgate.

It's a glamorous spot, with a long sleek bar surrounded by bright leather seating, patterned walls and striking artwork.

The terrace provides drinkers a great outlook over the city, with views of city's most iconic buildings - the Shard, the Walk-Talkie and Tower Bridge.

Signature cocktails, wine, spirits and snacks are served from the bar which is open every day until late.

www.jinbolaw.co.uk

Address: 14th floor, 9, Dorsett City, Aldgate High Street, EC3N 1AH

Nearest station: Aldate, Aldgate East or Liverpool Street

10. Radio Rooftop Bar - The Strand

An express lift in the ME London hotel near Covent Garden will whizz you up to its 10th floor bar.

Named 'Radio', it affords excellent views of the city skyline that can be enjoyed with a cocktail or glass of champagne in hand.

The food menu is a mix of burgers, fish dishes, pasta and a range of smaller snack plates.

Radio is open until late every night of the week, bookings can be made online.

radiorooftop.com/london

Address: 336-337 Strand, London WC2R 1HA

Nearest station: Temple, Covent Garden or Holborn

11. Rumpus Room - Southbank

Ready to make a rumpus? That's the name of the game at this riverside bar.

Perched on the 12th floor of Mondrian London, Rumpus Room has beautiful views across the city.

Inside you can relax on plush seating listening to guest DJs, while outside on the terrace you can gaze out over the River Thames.

The bar features a very extensive drinks menu and serves up sharing food plates such as a cheese board, nachos, tacos, sliders, fires and more.

Bookings can be made online and the bar can host private events.

www.rumpusroomlondon.com

Address: 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD

Nearest station: Southwark, Waterloo or Blackfriars

12. Rooftop at The Trafalgar St James - Trafalgar Square

You can get up close and personal with Horatio Nelson himself from this rooftop bar.

The bar above the Trafalgar St James Hotel provides impressive views of Nelson's column and the city's most famous square.

It features covered and alfresco seating, with heaters and blankets for colder times of the year.

Cocktails and small food plates can be ordered to your table, with bookings encouraged.

trafalgarstjames.com/the-rooftop

Address: 7th Floor, 2 Spring Gardens, SW1A 2TS

Nearest station: Charing Cross

13. Duck and Waffle - Liverpool Street

The highest 24/7 restaurant in London, Duck and Waffle is 40 floors up tower at 110 Bishopsgate (or Heron Tower).

You can tuck into breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and late night dessert all day long while enjoying breathtaking views.

The menu changes throughout the day and is based around British and European cuisine and are designed for guests to share.

There are booths, tables and bar stolls to sit at and take in the view, plus an 18 seat private dining area.

Bookings can be made online, but late night enquiries must be made over the phone: 0203 640 7310.

duckandwaffle.com

Address: 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY

Nearest station: Liverpool Street

14. Vertigo42 - Liverpool Street

Another City blockbuster of a view can be found from the top of Tower 42 and its champagne bar.

This is one of the city's highest buildings and it provides incredible panoramic views.

The bar serves champagne, cocktails, spirits and wines as well as a sharing tapas-style food menu.

It has a smart/casual dress code and there's a minimum spend rule of £15 per person.

Private parties for up to 200 people can also be booked for the bar.

www.vertigo42.co.uk

Address: Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HQ

Nearest station: Liverpool Street

15. Aviary - Moorgate

Floating above Finsbury Square is the Aviary rooftop bar and restaurant.

The bar sits atop the Montcalm Royal London House luxury hotel and is a short walk from Moorgate, Liverpool Street and Old Street.

Alongside drinks it serves a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu and areas for private dining and events.

This includes cosy Igloo pods where you can enjoy the view with a drink without catching a chill in the winter months.

Live DJs also play on the rooftop.

aviarylondon.com

Address: 22-25 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1DX



Nearest station: Old Street, Moorgate and Liverpool Street