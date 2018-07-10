An array of the finest aircraft ever to bear the Royal Air Force roundel will be flying over London today (July 10) to mark the RAF's 100th anniversary.

The 'once-in-a-lifetime' event is being held 100 days after the 100th anniversary and will include legendary aircraft from Spitfires, Lancasters and Hurricanes.

A formation of around 25 different RAF models will be departing Ipswich at 12.45pm and flying through the skies towards Buckingham Palace.

They plan to arrive there for 1pm, before continuing onwards over west London, with some planes landing at Heathrow Airport at 1.10pm and others heading for nearby Runnymede in Surrey at 1.08pm.

getwestlondon's photographers have been stationed in various spots underneath the route so that we can bring you the best pictures from the amazing flying fleet.

(Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: "This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."

