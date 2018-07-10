An array of the finest aircraft ever to bear the Royal Air Force roundel will be flying over London today (July 10) to mark the RAF's 100th anniversary.
The 'once-in-a-lifetime' event is being held 100 days after the 100th anniversary and will include legendary aircraft from Spitfires, Lancasters and Hurricanes.
A formation of around 25 different RAF models will be departing Ipswich at 12.45pm and flying through the skies towards Buckingham Palace.
They plan to arrive there for 1pm, before continuing onwards over west London, with some planes landing at Heathrow Airport at 1.10pm and others heading for nearby Runnymede in Surrey at 1.08pm.
Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: "This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."
Red Arrows over Heathrow
This incredible snap from Nancy Rose Bone shows the Red Arrows flying over Heathrow Aiprort.
Typhoons over Heston
Reader Allan Huse has sent a video of the Typhoon’s spelling out 100 as they flew over Heston.
Spectators enjoy seeing the greatest aircraft of the RAF fly overhead
RAF Typhoons spell out 100
Typhoon pilots showed incredible skill as they flew over London spelling out 100 in honour of the epic anniversary.
"Looks like Dulwich is being invaded"
The Red Arrows!
We’ve seen the Red Arrows go over Buckingham Palace just now and the first planes are already landing at Heathrow Airport.
The Royals will witness an old friend - the BAE 146
The BAE 146 is tasked in the Command Support Air Transport (CSAT) role, which simply put means that it transports senior government ministers, Ministry of Defence personnel and senior members of the Royal Family.
It is a quiet, rugged, self-sufficient aircraft equipped with comprehensive back-up systems. This enables it to operate away from base for long periods with little external support.
The Hurricane is coming
Simply put, the Hurricane was designed and built for war. It was at the forefront of Britain’s defence in 1940 and maybe a major role in achieving victory in 1945.
Compared to the Spitfire, Hurricanes are slightly slower and less agile, but the Hurricane was known to be a lot stronger when facing enemy fire.
This was used to the British’s advantage as the Hurricanes flew alongside Spitfires, offering protection as they moved in for an attack.
As of 2018, there are only 12 Hurricanes still airworthy - with just half of those in the United Kingdom. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight operate two of the historical aircrafts.
Don't forget the Red Arrows
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is known worldwide as the Red Arrows. They are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.
Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service.
Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.
Over the Mall
The first helicopters are now flying over the Mall and the incredible remainder of the formation is following closely behind!
Britain's most famous plane
Another aircraft that challenges for the title of being the most famous of the Royal Air Force fleet is the Spitfire.
Spitfires gave the British a massive advantage during the Battle of Britain thanks to its groundbreaking design and incredible specificiations.
Compared to other Royal Air Force aircrafts, the Spitfire was produced in greater numbers, with over 20,000 built in 22 different varients.
The Spitfire actually remained in production for 12 years, with the prototype’s maiden flight taking place on March 5 1936 and Mk1 Spitfires entering Royal Air Force service in August 1938.
The Lancaster bomber will be spotted today!
The most famous and successful Royal Air Force heavy bomber of World War Two is the Avro Lancester.
The first ever prototype Lancaster took to the air for the first time from Ringway in Manchester back in January 1941, before the first production Lancaster flew later that year in October.
Out of the 7,377 that were built, only two Lancaster aircrafts actually remain in an airworthy condition.
One of those is the PA474, with the other located in Ontario, Canada with the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.
In the winter of 2016-17, the PA474 completed a major servicing at Duxford.
Take off
We understand the planes have begun taking off from Ipswich and are well in their way towards London.
More pictures from Westminster
Royals at Westminster ceremony
The Royals have been out in force in Westminster Abbey for a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the RAF.
Here are some snaps from today.
Dakota
According to the Royal Air Force website, the Dakota ZA947 is, without a doubt, one of the most successful aircraft designs in history.
It quickly became one of the world’s most famous military aircrafts when it was used by the Allies during World War Two and subsequently by Air Foces and civilian operators worldwide.
In 2004, an original and authentic floor and interior was re-fitted to the Dakota, returning the cabin to the original, wartime specificiation.
The Dakota is an important training asset used for initial training of aircrew for the multi-engine aircraft and for renewing the currency of the Flight’s Lancaster pilots each year.
It is also a firm favourite on the air show circuit, either flying alone or or as part of a formation.
Chinook HC4
The Chinook HC4 is an impressive tandem rotor helicopter that was introduced with the Royal Air Force back in 1980.
In 2008, a programme was launched to upgrade 46 Chinook helicopters.
Further improvements were made and in July 2017, it was revealed that 38 HC4 Chinook helicopters would be upgraded further to HC6A standard, which replaces the analogue flight control systems with the Boeing Digital Automatic Flight Control System.
It is widely expected that the Chinook will remain in service until the 2040s.
What kind of planes are taking part?
There is no shortage of aircraft to shoose from, each with their own unique skills and character.
We will profile some of the amazing planes and helicopters that were selected for the flypast, starting off with one of the newer helicopters, the Puma HC2.
The original Puma HC Mk1 reached its Out of Service date with the Royal Air Force in December 2012, but after a life extension programme to deliver a significantly upgraded aircraft, the Puma HC Mk2 took to the skies with an RAF crew in September 2013.
The Puma HC Mk2 boasts two brand new, powerful engines that provide it with a major increase in performance - especially in hot and high conditions.
It also has an additional internal fuel tank that increases its range and endurance.
The helicopter has a new glass cockpit that includes a world-class four axis digital autopilot, secure communications and an advanced Flight Management System
What will be flying over London shortly?
In less than half an hour, around 25 different types of planes will be going over our heads as we celebrate The RAF centenary.
RAF 100
Today marks 100 years and 100 days since the Royal Air Force was officially created.
Since then, it has played a very strong hand in all of the wars Britain has fought around the globe as well as in the defence of the country.
To mark this, some of the most legendary aircraft from the last 100 years will be flying over Buckingham Palace in an unprecedented formation.
We will bring you live updates and pictures as the action takes off.