A brand-new super tech indoor mini-golf experience is coming to Westfield London.

Opening on Friday (June 22), the first mini-golf course of its kind will welcome kids and adults alike as part of the £600 million extension that made the Shepherd's Bush mall the biggest shopping centre in Europe.

The course, which took seven years and £15 million to develop, is being run by the creative minds behind Topgolf and Bounce.

Inspired by the latest technology as well as traditional arcades, spread out over 20,000 sq ft, each hole has been designed to challenge and excite, including an interactive quiz hole and a pinball-themed hole. There will be four nine-hole courses to choose from.

And if you're planning on heading there with a sneaky friend, rest assured cheating is a thing of the past. The state-of-the art Trackaball™ system means score cards and small pencils are relegated to the 20th century, where they belong.

The new system will include a high-powered mini-computer inside each ball that not only shares your progress but also gives video highlights from each round.

Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of Bounce said: "It has been our ambition to create the best mini golf experience in the world and we believe Puttshack delivers just that.

"Our world first Trackaball™ technology has enabled us to take mini golf and transform it into something completely revolutionary.

“In addition to this awesome tech, we have fused a best in class food and beverage offer with stunning design to create the most immersive social entertainment experience yet.”

The vast venue boasts a capacity of 750 and includes its own island bar and restaurant, offering sharing plates, 'guilty pleasures' and even healthy meals crafted for all diners.

And for the adults there are a collection of crazy cocktails and the bar even stocks some of the rarest rums in London.

Prices for games start from £12. The founders hope to launch a central London venue and another venue at Lakeside shopping centre within the next 12 months.