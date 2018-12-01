Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Less than a week after a police officer was stabbed and slashed in the face at a train station, fresh patrols have discovered another knife in the area.

The British Transport Police officer at Ilford TfL Rail station was attacked on Friday (November 23) while on duty at the station, just before 10pm.

Other officers were on hand quickly after the incident and were able to arrest a man and he was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Adeyemi, 24, of Bedford Road, Ilford, appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday (November 26), and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 17.

(Image: British Transport Police)

London Ambulance Service were able to rush the attacked police officer to hospital, where the victim was treated for her multiple stab injuries. She was discharged from hospital the following morning from hospital and is recovering at home.

On Thursday (November 29), just six days after their colleague was stabbed at the station, BTP officers at Ilford station arrested a 21-year-old man on on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.

The arrest was made shortly after 6.30pm by officers on patrol at the station and a British Transport Police spokeswoman has confirmed that th e man remains in custody.

(Image: PA)

Detective Inspector Darren Gough who is leading the investigation into the stabbing, said: “I am pleased to say that our injured colleague was discharged from hospital on Saturday morning and is now recovering at home.



“Our investigation into the circumstances leading to this stabbing continues at pace and I am grateful for everyone who has contacted us with information. However I would still urge anyone who saw what happened, and hasn’t already contacted us, to get in touch.

“If you were near Ilford station at the time of the assault, please contact us as soon as possible. Likewise, if anyone has any video footage of what happened, we would like to hear from you.“Since Friday night, the force has received a huge number of kind and caring messages from members of the public and from the extended policing family. On behalf of the force, I would like to thank you for those messages; your kindness towards one of our injured colleagues is overwhelming.”



Anyone with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 659 of 23/11/2018.