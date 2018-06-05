Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Blue Plant II live tour will be screened in London on a 200 square metre screen.

Blue Planet II - Live in Concert will be screened in the O2 Arena on March 17- with the award winning series played to the backdrop of a full symphony orchestra.

The 13-date UK tour will showcase the planet's oceans and wildlife on a massive 200 square metre 4K Ultra HD LED screen with music by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming of Bleeding Fingers Music.

The series, which took four years to film across 125 expeditions and 6,000 hours of deep-sea diving, is regarded as one of the best wildlife documentaries ever filmed.

How to get tickets to Blue Planet II - Live in Concert

Advanced tickets go on sale on 6 June and general sale is on Friday 8 June via Eventim and Seetickets.com .

Blue Planet II - Live In Concert tour dates

13th March 2019 – Bournemouth International Centre

14th March 2019 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

15th March 2019 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

16th March 2019 – Birmingham Genting Arena

17th March 2019 – London The O2 Arena

19th March 2019 – Leeds First Direct Arena

20th March 2019 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

21st March 2019 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

23rd March 2019 – Belfast SSE Arena

24th March 2019 – Dublin 3Arena