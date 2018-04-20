The video will start in 8 Cancel

Home Alone is being screened alongside a live orchestra this Christmas.

The Royal Albert Hall will host the festive show on December 22, as a full orchestra performs the iconic soundtrack.

The Chris Columbus film was originally released in 1990, but is still a family favourite every Christmas, and it has since spawned four sequels.

It follows Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin who is mistakenly left behind when his family flies to Paris for the holidays. Madness ensues when two burglars attempt to break into their family home and Kevin attempts to stop them.

The soundtrack was produced by five-time Academy Award winner John Williams and features Christmas classics 'O Holy Night' and 'Carol of the Bells'.

Find out below how to get tickets for Home Alone in Concert before it sells out.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from royalalberthall.com

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30-£60, plus booking fees.

Meanwhile seated box experiences are also available.

