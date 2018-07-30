The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scary, Sporty, Posh, Baby and Ginger Spice make up the biggest girl band of all time.

They exploded onto the guitar-heavy music scene in 1996 with pop track Wannabe and reached number one across the globe.

Now fans of the Spice Girls can visit the largest exhibition of memorabilia, costumes and more in the UK.

Taking place at London, Islington's Business Design Centre from July 28 – August 20, SpiceUpLondon will display the rare and unseen to the peculiar and unusual.

(Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

The exhibition will showcase just how significantly and successfully the Spice Girls went from band to brand on a scale that truly took over the world.

During their worldwide domination the group released Barbie dolls, featured on Pepsi and Walkers commercials and starred in a feature film.

SpiceUpLondon opened earlier this month before heading to Manchester, and this latest deal from Groupon means you can make big savings on your ticket to the exhibition.

They're currently priced at £9, a huge 62% off the original price.

Find out below how to get your hands on tickets.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

How to get tickets

To get the discounted tickets head to www.groupon.co.uk and select your preferred location and dates.

They're priced at £9 per person.

When is it?

The exhibition is being held on the following dates:

London Business Design Centre - July 28 - August 20

Manchester Central Convention Complex - August 24 - September 4

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .