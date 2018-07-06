Over 20 million participants have been whittled down to just 32 in this year's eWorld Cup.
While the eyes of the world are fixed on the 'real' World Cup, a sub-sect of society have their eyes on a very different prize.
Competitive gamers from all over the world will come together for the eWorld Cup Grand Final that takes place from Thursday August 2 and Saturday August 4 in London at the O2.
The tournament pits the best players of EA Sports' FIFA '18 and is split into two separate categories - one for the Xbox One and the other for the Playstation 4.
England's two hopefuls this year - 'Crafty', along with last year's Champion Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing - will both play in the Xbox half of the event.
Tickets are now on sale through AXS.com. You can purchase standard tickets for £10 or VIP for £25. Go to the website here for more information and to buy them.
Previously known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup from 2004-2017, England, along with France, currently hold the record for the most wins with two golds and two silvers.
