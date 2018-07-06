Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 20 million participants have been whittled down to just 32 in this year's eWorld Cup.

While the eyes of the world are fixed on the 'real' World Cup, a sub-sect of society have their eyes on a very different prize.

Competitive gamers from all over the world will come together for the eWorld Cup Grand Final that takes place from Thursday August 2 and Saturday August 4 in London at the O2.

The tournament pits the best players of EA Sports' FIFA '18 and is split into two separate categories - one for the Xbox One and the other for the Playstation 4.

England's two hopefuls this year - 'Crafty', along with last year's Champion Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing - will both play in the Xbox half of the event.

Tickets are now on sale through AXS.com. You can purchase standard tickets for £10 or VIP for £25. Go to the website here for more information and to buy them.

Previously known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup from 2004-2017, England, along with France, currently hold the record for the most wins with two golds and two silvers.

Last month, EA announced a free FIFA '18 World Cup content update for fans to play out their own version of the tournament.

You can now buy FIFA '18 off Amazon for less than £20 or pre-order FIFA '19 three days earlier that its release date on September 28.

FIFA '19 comes as either a Standard Edition game or as a 'Champions Edition' game.