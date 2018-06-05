Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Graduate Fashion Week is one of the many fashion events in London you need to know about.

Now that the shows are in full swing- from June 3 to June 6 , there have been plenty of shows already catching industry peoples eyes.

The rising stars in the fashion world all dream of having their collections exhibited at the shows- with huge coverage worldwide.

And, the shows even had some famous faces on the FROW to see the graduates catwalks.

The annual four day event is taking place at London's Old Truman Brewery- with a mix of shows, workshops and demonstrations for exhibitors to enjoy.

Big names in the fashion industry like Boohoo, Iconic model Twiggy and Gap have been amongst speakers this year to entice new designers into the spotlight and give them an insight into the fashion world.

Sustainable collections

(Image: Graduate Fashion Week)

There is a new flux of fashion designers coming through the ranks into Graduate Fashion Week- with sustainability being one of their top priorities.

The way designers are viewing their platform coming out of university will certainly pave the way for retailers and fashion houses to introduce new ways of designing with a more sustainable approach.

An unrivalled platform for the promotion of new talent, Graduate Fashion Week bridges the gap between graduation and employment.

As well as this, it is responsible for launching the careers of some of the most successful designers of our time including Christopher Bailey MBE , who was the winner of the first ever Graduate Fashion Week Gold Award, Stella McCartney , Giles Deacon , Matthew Williamson and Julien Macdonald.

One of this year's participants certainly knows the importance of this new approach for rising stars in the industry.

Ellie Pennington

(Image: Ellie Pennington)

Ellie Pennington was one of many young designers to showcase their collection to the London catwalks.

The North West based student- studying for a BA Hons fashion design degree at University of Central Lancashire- has recalled just how much she is enjoying the experience.

"It’s gone amazing! It’s so full on but very exciting and I have already had interest in my designs from some companies while I've been here".

The student gushed at the reasons behind her collection- with one person clearly in mind.

"The inspiration behind my collection came from my nana - she had Alzheimer’s disease so I wanted to focus on reconstructing memories. It feel absolutely unbelievable to have my collection on the catwalk.....I can’t even put it into words!!"

Catwalk Schedule

In total, the annual event will feature 25 catwalk shows, exhibitions from over 40 universities and an acclaimed Gala Award Show alongside the live shows and workshops scheduled.

Here's what you can still see over on the Graduate Fashion Weeks live stream on their website.

MONDAY 4TH JUNE 2018

11:00 Northampton University

12:30 Bath Spa University

14:00 Birmingham City University

15:30 Nottingham Trent University

17:00 Manchester School of Art

17:30-19:30 Manchester Fashion Institute Presentation

18:30 Edinburgh College of Art

20:00 Ravensbourne

TUESDAY 5TH JUNE 2018

11:00 Norwich University

12:30 Arts University Bournemouth

14:00 De Montfort University

15:30 University of Brighton

17:00 UCA Epsom

18:30 UCA Rochester

20:00 Kingston University

WEDNESDAY 6TH JUNE 2018

10:30 Considered Design Showcase

12:00 International Fashion Award Show

15:00 Best of Graduate Fashion Week

19:30 Gala Award Show

Other London Fashion event tickets

(Image: London Fashion Festival)

Graduate Fashion Week and London Fashion Week mens always pave the way for the big London Shows to head to the capital in September.

Fashion lovers can attend the London Fashion Week festival to get up close and personal to some fashion industry big names- and this year the shows will be from September 20-23.

Tickets can be purchased HERE at Ticketmaster and include entry into the festival, a range of different catwalk shows and access to industry talks with tickets starting at £20 going right up to £200 depending on how much you want to see and do on your fashion experience.