Boxpark Wembley is poised to open at Wembley Park on December 8, with culinary masters from across London signed up.

The food mall's aim is to become the go-to destination for the millions that attend events at Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena, as well as west Londoners looking for great food, drink and events.

Doors will open at 11am on December 8, with 20 confirmed vendors finally revealed by Boxpark's CEO and founder Roger Wade.

Although Boxpark have been somewhat secretive about the vendors signing up, the full list of 20 food vendors that will occupy the biggest Boxpark yet.

Wembley's Boxpark opens eight years after the first container-based retail outlet opened in Shoreditch. Since then Croydon's Boxpark has become a fixture of its food and nightlife scene and became viral worldwide for its fan celebration during the World Cup this summer.

Wembley's new boxpark will be the biggest yet, with space for 27 food and drink vendors, in what Boxpark dubs the "superhub" for fans of sports, music, comedy and everything else that happens at Wembley Park.

On the opening weekend, the superhub becomes home a Rinse FM takeover rave and Bingo Lingo with urban music legend Tim Westwood.

Here is the full list of all confirmed vendors at Boxpark the week before launch:

Drums & Flats

Purveyors of South London’s finest chicken wings, the Drums & Flats team ran a series of pop ups before opening their first permanent location at Peckham Levels. This will be the brand’s second bricks and mortar site



Cut + Grind

Serving up burger perfection, Cut + Grind will be serving up their award-winning Juice Classic burger



Nanny Bills

Infamous for their indulgent burgers and unique sauces, this will be Nanny Bills’ first bricks and mortar site



Smoky Boys

Halal barbecue experts Smoky Boys will be serving up zingy barbecue ribs and chicken wings.



Mitsuryu

Mitsuryu is a traditional Japanese food concept based on Teishoku dining, diners can expect high quality sushi rolls alongside authentic Japanese hot dishes



Boki

Artisan coffee shop Boki will be serving up brunch, lunch and dinner.



TapaVino

TapaVino will be bringing authentic Iberian tapas to Boxpark Wembley alongside a diverse selection of international wines



WOLF

WOLF specialise in Italian street food, serving up authentic piadas with fresh Italian ingredients



Gabagools

New York style sub experts will be launching at Boxpark Wembley after a successful site at Boxpark Croydon



Oatopia

Oatopia specialise in all things oats with a diverse selection of homemade flapjacks, porridge and smoothies



Bombay Burrito

Trailblazing Indian restaurant Bombay Burrito will be serving up their unique Indian burritos and bowls



Hola Guacamole

Hola Guacamole will be cooking up customer favourites, including its flavour-filled tacos and large selection of burritos



Zucla

Zucla pride themselves on being a ‘Festival of Food’ and will be cooking up a diverse menu



Mama Jacq’s

Inspired by their families’ kitchen legacy, Mama Jacq’s aims to bring authentic flavours and ingredients from the Windward Island of Saint Vincent to the London casual dining scene



Zia Lucia

Independent pizzeria Zia Lucia will be offering incredible pizza inspired by Italian home cooking



The Athenian

No strangers to Boxpark, The Athenian will be bringing their traditional Greek souvlaki to Wembley Park following their success at Boxpark Shoreditch



Ugly Dumpling

London’s favourite dumpling joint Ugly Dumpling will be cooking up their famous fusion dumplings using fresh and seasonal ingredients



Thai Express

Already a huge hit at Boxpark Croydon, Thai Express will be serving up tasty Thai street food to North London



Spice Shack

Wembley locals Spice Shack began as a family run kitchen and will be serving up their much-loved authentic Indian food



Kabab

Kabab is a gourmet grill concept inspired by a Kiwi’s love of BBQs and the the Mediterranean



Roger Wade, Founder and CEO of Boxpark, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see the Boxpark Wembley vision coming to life, with amazing events already confirmed.

"The launch weekend is guaranteed to kick things off in style and we’re excited to reveal the future plans for Boxpark Wembley as a cultural hub and immersive fan zone experience.”