The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Friends is returning to the UK in 2018 with a set tour.

After last year's tour sold instantly some of the most iconic sets will return to London's Kennington Park on September 21-30.

New for 2018's edition of FriendsFest will be a full scale set of Ross's apartment - formerly home to Ugly Naked Guy.

Fans will also be able to experience the very best scenes and settings from previous years, including Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Central Perk.

(Image: Dominic Salter/MEN)

You'll be able to drop into Central Perk for a coffee, hot chocolate or tea and sit in the most well known sofas on TV. This year also sees a brand new Friends-themed food stalls and a cocktail bar, with 90s inspired drinks as well as a quiz.

Even better fans can recreate the famous 'PIVOT' scene, which was voted as the ultimate favourite Friends moment by Comedy Central UK viewers.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.seetickets.com.

A presale will take place from March 27 at www.comedycentral.co.uk/friendsfest .

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale on Thursday March 29 at 10am.

How much are they?

General admission is priced at £27.50, whilst disabled and carer admission is priced at £14.25.

What are the tour dates?

Newcastle, Castle Farm Fields – 20th July – 29th July

Manchester, Heaton Park – 3rd August – 12th August

Bristol, Blaise Castle Estate – 24th August – 2nd September

Brighton, Preston Park – 7th September – 16th September

London, Kennington Park – 21st September – 30th September

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.