A pop-up roller disco will be set up at the Pavilions shopping centre in Uxbridge during the Easter holidays this year.

The free roller rink is a "start of spring treat" for shoppers at the Uxbridge mall, with disco music playing through the day.

Roller bladers can bring their own roller blades with them or borrow them from the centre, free of charge, as long as they are wearing socks.

The roller rink will be positioned at Chequers Square, between Primark and TK Maxx from Friday (March 23) to Saturday, April 7.

The roller disco is supported by Hillingdon Shopmobility, and will have a dedicated hour from 2pm to 3pm every day for disabled members of the community to enjoy the rink.

Hillingdon Shopmobility will also be collecting money to raise funds for a new mobility scooter for the community to use when shopping.

The disco is open from 11am to 5pm every day, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

“We are looking forward to launching our own Roller Disco in the centre and believe families in Uxbridge will enjoy this special Easter and start of spring treat,” said The Pavilions Centre Manager, Aaron Bayliss.

“We’ll have music playing throughout so it’s going to have that disco feel and visitors can dance and skate to their hearts’ content.

“Alongside the skating fun, we’ll also have donation points throughout where we’ll be raising money for Hillingdon Shopmobility in the hope to raise enough to purchase a brand-new mobility scooter.

"As a part of the Uxbridge community, we support charities whenever we can and I’m looking forward to seeing how much we raise."

Hillingdon Shopmobility Operations Director, Sue Johnson, said: "Hillingdon Shopmobility aims to provide freedom and independence to anyone with limited mobility, giving them greater access to Uxbridge Town Centre.

"This is achieved by providing manual and powered wheelchairs and powered scooters."

