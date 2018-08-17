The video will start in 8 Cancel

We've had a look behind the doors of the new ATIK nightclub on Uxbridge High Street ahead of its grand opening.

Gone are the sticky carpets and the weird walls of Liquid and Envy.

This place is unrecognisable.

The owners have ploughed £650,000 into the art-deco former cinema hall, bingo hall and dance hall to turn it into a state-of the art venue for the perfect night out.

The new nightspot takes the mantle from Liquid and Envy and will feature two distinct rooms, ATIK and Vinyl.

ATIK features the latest in sound and light technology and has a fancy new layout, complete with VIP booths and art-deco architecture, with an international flavour.

Meanwhile Vinyl has a totally different vibe and feel, dedicated to a bygone era, harking back to London's disco era, with a light-up dancefloor and retro vibe. There are also dozens of glitter balls and the DJ will play you dance classics and guilty pleasures.

The club is opening on the August Bank Holiday weekend with plenty of guest stars.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Singer, TV presenter and DJ Marvin Humes has been confirmed as the headline act in the main ATIK room on the opening night (Friday, August 24).

The following evening (Saturday, August 25) Kiss FM presenters Rickie and Melvin will be taking to the decks in the main room.

Joining Rickie and Melvin and taking the headline spot in the new Vinyl room is 80s TV presenter and DJ Pat Sharp, who will play pop classics and guilty pleasures.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Love Island winner Jack Fincham will be swapping villa life for Uxbridge and visiting as he parties with fans on Sunday, August 26.

Future guests include BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills taking to the decks the following weekend on Friday, August 31 and Kiss FM breakfast show presenter Charlie Hedges on Saturday, September 1.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

ATIK Uxbridge general manager Beth Rogers said: “We are delighted to confirm the line-up for the launch weekend and can’t wait to reveal ATIK and Vinyl and get the party started with all our guests over the weekend.

“We’re sure they’ll all be a huge hit with our customers and will bring a fun summer Bank Holiday party vibe to ATIK.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

“We’re confident Pat Sharp will be the pick of the pops, playing hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and songs that everyone loves in Vinyl on the Saturday night.

"We’ve got booths with inflatable guitars and dress-up items which help make a night out a party night.”

Much-loved local party spot Liquid closed down in June after a 12-year run which even saw it break Hollywood, being featured as the local nightclub in teen movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging .

(Image: Darren Pepe)

If you're a local VIP, you can book yourself into one of 20 different booths, with the ones in Vinyl even having their own private, flashing dancefloors.