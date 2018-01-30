Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The biggest event of the year starts next month- but how are we going to see what's going on from the front row and backstage at London Fashion Week 2018?

Well, with the way social media is these days, we could pretty much feel like we are on the front row just by following the right people.

Many designers, models, stylists and other fashionista's will be documenting all the goings on and we want to see it all.

Here's all the most fashion influential people you HAVE to follow to get a glimpse of the busy fashion weeks going on worldwide at this time of year.

The Models

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah's career in the fashion industry has gone from strength to strength since she burst onto the modelling scene.

The model and activist's work has earned her the "British GQ's Woman of the Year" in 2017, and the "International Model of the Year 2017" award at last year's Fashion Awards.

The beautiful top model has won International model of the year in 2016, and and was seen at every major fashion event.

You can guarantee that her Instagram and twitter pages will be filled with behind the scenes selfies and sneak peaks of backstage action from London.

The model has worked with the most prestigious international designers and has featured in the world's biggest fashion campaigns since her popularity rose... including Tommy Hilfiger, Versace and Tom Ford.

Jena Goldsack

This relatively new model had a pretty unbelievable 2017- and it's looking to be the same this year.

Jena is the kind of model who's instagram pages could make anyone jealous of the travelling she has been able to do.

The striking beauty has really taken the industry by storm- and we can guarantee you will see her in and around London in the coming weeks.

Jourdan Dunn

The beautiful and influential young model, who juggles her personal life with son Riley and featuring in the biggest brand campaigns in recent years is certainly one to watch.

The West London born runway queen has even had the Model of the Year Award under her belt twice.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin- an American model and part of the famous Baldwin family- has already hinted to her 10.6 million instagram followers she will be in London very soon... with the caption "See you soon London" on one of her recent posts.

With the model making her runway debut for Topshop in 2014, and then to appear in American Vogue and Teen Vogue in 2015, her career has gone from strength to strength.

Kendall, just one of the Kardashian clan, has made a living modelling for the biggest fashion houses in the world.

From gracing the Victoria's Secret stage, to being on the front cover of Vogue magazine countless times, the model is a definite one to watch for any fashion events coverage.

The Designers

Henry Holland

The Manchester born designer has become mostly recognised by his bold, 1980s-inspired T-shirts which have been worn by and emblazoned with the biggest names in fashion.

Since 2006, he has earned his fashion stripes with his slogan Tees success, his first show in London Fashion Week in 2008 and his label House of Holland going into its 14th season.

The House of Holland ranges can be found in ASOS , MATCHESFASHION and Debenhams .

The designer will be showcasing his latest collection on Saturday 17 at 6:30pm.

Shrimps

The colourful, bold and wonderfully bright creations at Shrimps are definitely worth a follow.

The London label has seen increased growth in recent years and has a huge celebrity fan base.

With quirky items and multi coloured faux furs to die for- the brand is one to watch this year.

Designer Hannah Weiland will be will be showcasing her latest collection on Tuesday 20 at 12:30-2:30pm.

The Fashionistas

Mathew Zorpas

Based in London- Founder of The Gentleman Blogger, Lecturer and Creative Consultant Matthew is a very influential person to follow in the fashion industry.

You can find on his blog much of his content features in London's many cosmopolitan hotspots... we are sure he will be one to watch during fashion week.

Camille Charriere

Camille has the most envious of instagram accounts- with her images being a collaboration of style, lifestyle and travel posts.

The Parisian born fashionista was initially led her to London for a career in law and finance- but the fashion world took her under it's wing and she had the chance of working with MatchesFashion and Net-a-Porter.

Since launching her blog in 2010, she has worked with international brands H&M, and even with designer brands like Chloe- and continues to be featured in worldwide press for her work.

Alexa Chung is seen as one of many fashion muses to attend fashion week with her being a contributing editor at British Vogue and having had a budding modelling career before presenting on television.

The star has just recently done a fashion line - Archive by Alexa , with the collection being sold at M&S stores and online and was a sell out for both seasons

You can be sure to find the It girl on the front rows of all the most prestigous shows.

Nicola Roberts

The Cheshire born popstar has in recent years been very involved in the fashion industry- with the talented singer counting Henry Holland as one of her friends.

Nicola is a regular on the frow and in past fashion weeks- at the likes of House of Holland, Mark Fast and Topshop to name a few.

The ex Girls Aloud star has also dabbled in the beauty industry with her own make up range Dainty Doll .