Tickets are available from 11am this morning for an evening honouring Black Mirror - the hit cult sci-fi series that first hit our screens back in 2011 - which takes place in London on November 1.

The Indigo at the O2 will host the event that is aimed to help relive some of the show's best moment - as well as promote Brooker's new book 'Inside Black Mirror' .

Set for release on November 6, the book is the first official written companion to the programme and is expected to offer exclusive insights into it's creation.

Brooker has co-written the new book alongside novelist Jason Arnopp as well as the series' co-creator Annabel Jones, who will also be in attendance on November 1.

Tickets for the event are available from AXS.com.

As an anthology series, each episode of Black Mirror is a story which is contained and concluded within itself.

It is described as being set in "a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide". Writer Steven King once described it as "like the Twilight Zone, but rated R".

Over the years - and in particular since it was picked up by Netflix - the show's production costs have sky-rocketed.

Along with the highly critically-acclaimed response it has received from critics over the past seven years, it has also attracted some of Hollywood's current finest including Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell and John Hamm.

The show is currently available to watch in it's entirety on Netflix.

