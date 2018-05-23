The video will start in 8 Cancel

Westfield London is going to welcome the largest Japanese food hall in all of Europe.

Ichiba will be located on the lower ground floor, off the new Westfield Square at Westfield Shepherd's Bush , and will feature "food stations" dedicated to freshly prepared and cooked Japanese food.

Dishes on offer will include ramen, Katsu curries and sushi, while the main food hall will offer Japanese grocery staples like rice, miso and tea, as well as books, beauty products, ceramics, sweets and of course sake.

The vast 17,400 sq ft food hall will be the Japan Centre Group's flagship store, in conjunction with the Cool Japan Fund, which promotes Japanese culture, and has a network of local producers and artisan suppliers.

(Image: Ichiba)

They have also partnered with Gekkeikan and Kikkoman to let shoppers sample and try new products and talk to experts about how to perfect their Japanese cooking.

There will be space for 200 people to eat at the food hall, and "theatrical kitchens" set up with weekly cooking demonstrations, workshops, events, regional food and drink festivals and sake tasting seminars.

Dishes ranging from Katsu curry to sushi and sashimi, as well as authentic street food including takoyaki, tempura and noodles will be made fresh to order.

(Image: Ichiba)

The store also has an outdoor terrace where you can enjoy the Japanese cuisine in the lush British sunshine, perhaps while sipping on traditional teas or an iced or hot matcha latte. The food hall's café will also serve dorayaki pancakes and traditional Japanese baked treats.

The design of the store also promises to be something to relish, with Japanese-style paper structures, flags, traditional fabrics, lanterns and even lights inspired by chopsticks.

(Image: Ichiba)

Tak Tokumine, CEO of Japan Centre, says: “I’m delighted to announce this new concept for people to experience Japanese food culture at Westfield London.

"Ichiba will be a dynamic and inspiring addition to the expanded centre and retail landscape in the Capital.”

Ichiba will open on July 14.