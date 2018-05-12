Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is absolutely glorious in the sun, but the sunshine brings its own problems including smog and incredibly sweaty commutes.

Whether you're a Londoner born and bred or you moved here from somewhere a little more quiet, you may find yourself dreaming of somewhere a little more rural.

Whether you're after the road less travelled, endless countryside views or the chance to stretch your legs and breath in some fresh air, here is a list of nine villages within easy reach of west London for you to visit.

9. Ripley, Surrey

Just beyond the M25, a short way down the A3, is one of Surrey's most stunning villages. Ripley was first settled by Normans and they could not have chosen a better spot.

The Talbot Hotel in the village dates back to 1453, meanwhile Drake's restaurant has won a Michelin star and three AA rosettes.

(Image: Mark Davison)

Ripley has plenty of great places to eat and drink and plenty of classical village features including a clock tower, wine shops and antique stores.

Historians will find Newark Priory, a nearby Augustine Abbey, less than a mile away from the viillage's high street and ripe for exploration, or for edgy Instagram posts. For Queen fans, the village holds special significance as the birthplace of Brian May.

8. Kings Langley, Hertfordshire

Until recently, it was thought Kings Langley dated back to the Saxon Era, but with the discovery of a Roman villa in the village, it may have been popular even before then.

A stone's throw north of Watford and practically nestled on the M25, King's Langley has a royal past. Queen Eleanor of Castle, the first wife of Edward I, built a royal palace in the village in the 14th Century, serving as a home for the Plantagenet kings.

(Image: Mirrorpix)

Little of the castle remains but it was good enough for royalty then and is certainly worth the daytrip now. For bonus marks, why not take a barge there, up the Grand Union Canal.

7. Cookham, Bedfordshire

Famed for being one of Britain's wealthiest villages, this Thames-side village is just a few miles west of London.

Offering some unbroken views across both the Thames Valley and the Chilterns Area of Natural Beauty, Cookham is said to be the inspiration behind the Wind in the Willows.

(Image: UGC TMS)

Now home to celebrities like Ulrika Johnson, Sir Clive Woodward and Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay, a detached house in the village will cost you well over £1.1 million on average, according to Zoopla.

Looking is free though, and we would highly encourage it.

6. Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire

Head a little deeper into the Chilterns and you will find Great Missenden. The village was famously home to legendary British author Roald Dahl, and is still home to his granddaughter, the supermodel Sophie Dahl and her husband and singer Jamie Cullum.

The village has one of the most chocolate box high streets possible and even has a museum dedicated to the author and dedicated fans can even visit his grave, at the bottom of the High Street.

(Image: Bucks Advertiser)

Fans of Danny, Champion of the World, can even see the preserved BP petrol pump that used to belong to the character's father, and staff at the museum will gladly help you find many other spots in the village which inspired the great author.

5. Shere, Surrey

Shere is still quite agricultural and could not be accused of losing its character over the years.

The village's conservation area includes 34 listed buildings and is home to a beautiful Norman church. Inredibly, the village still has a blacksmith, as well as a tea house, art gallery and a couple of pubs.

(Image: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

It is also home to one of the earliest ever recorded references to the game of cricket. in 1671, Shere resident Edward Bound was charged by church authorities for "playing cricket on the Sabbath", however he was later exonerated.

The village also has its own brewery, the Surrey Hills Brewery, and the river Tillingbourne also plots its course through Shere.

4. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Strictly speaking, Beaconsfield is now a market town, but don't let that scare you off.

It is far from urban, despite being a haven for workers in London looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the Big Smoke.

(Image: Buckinghamshire Advertiser)

Beaconsfield was at a time home to both Enid Blyton and Terry Pratchett, and now is a celebrity hotspot, with James Corden, Zoe Ball, Peter Jones and even former Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli having all called the town home.

Beaconsfield is now packed with places to eat, drink and celebrity spot.

3. Virgina Water, Surrey

Sticking with celebrity hotspots, Virginia Water is known to be one of the most expensive villages in Britain. The village is home to two huge draws.

The Wentworth Estate has housed some of the world's richest and most famous, including Sir Elton John and Sir Bruce Forsyth.

It even made international headlines when former Chilean President and notorious dictator Augusto Pinochet was kept under house arrest in his Virgina Water mansion.

(Image: Darren Pepe/Surrey Advertiser)

The other huge draw is the Wentworth Club, a privately owned golf club, with reported membership fees of £13,500 a year. The course hosted one of the first Ryder Cup events, a precursor to the biggest trophy in modern Golf.

2. Marlow, Buckinghamshire

There has been a bridge over the River Thames at Marlow for nearly 700 years, now replaced by a notoriously beautiful yet fragile suspension bridge.

Marlow is worth a visit for one of its two Tome Kerridge-owned pubs. Both The Coach and the Hand and Flowers have Michelin stars and celebrity fans to boot.

(Image: iStockphoto)

Marlow Rowing Club is one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious clubs and the town hosts an annual regatta in June.

Like many other villages on our list, it has housed plenty of famous faces including Jane Seymour, TS Elliott, Heston Blumenthal and David Seaman.

1. Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

One of the most famous towns in the world, Henley hosts its Royal Regatta every year, attracting the very best rowers in the world.

Blessed with a wonderfully straight stretch of the Thames, the town is also blessed with exceptional architecture and character.

(Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Must-see sights include Greenlands, a palatial country home once owned by the W H Smith, and now a University of Reading Campus.

Also check out Fawley Court, a stunning red-brick grade-1 listed country home designed by St Paul's cathedral architect Sir Christopher Wren.