Football's Coming Home - to Ealing as there will be huge public screening in Walpole Park of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

With the nation gripped by World Cup fever, Ealing Council has decided to put on an outdoor screening of the highly-anticipated match.

Council Leader Julian Bell announced the screening to getwestlondon on Tuesday (July 10).

The game will be screened at the Mattock Rad end of the park and will be free to all, however the number of places available has been limited to 1,500.

With kick-off set for 7pm on Wednesday (July 11), and the entire nation clamouring to watch the game, people who want to cheer on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions with other fans are advised to get to the park early.

Councillor Bell said: “Football’s coming home to Ealing. We’re laying on a big screen in Walpole Park for England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia this Wednesday.

"You’ll find the screen near the Mattock Lane side of the park. The viewing area will not be ticketed, but there will only be space for around 1,500 people, so please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

"Keep an eye on our website for more details. ”

Meanwhile Brent Council has decided not to hold a public screening of the match "on the advice of police".

On public screenings being held in London, a Met Police spokeswoman said: "We want everyone to enjoy a safe and friendly World Cup.

"An appropriate policing plan is in place to ensure the safety of all those preparing to watch England play in the Semi-Final on Wednesday.

"We are working closely with partners to deliver a safe and successful evening.

"We ask communities to remain vigilant and report any concerns to police."