Weddings can be expensive and exhausting, but if you're desperate to have a beautiful big day you could get £13,000 to help you along.

However, you have to trust the groom to plan everything, in just three weeks. That includes, the venue, menu and even the dress.

That's the premise of hit E4 show Don't Tell the Bride now entering it's 11th year and recruiting couples to take part.

The brand new series is being filmed for release in 2019 and producers want London couples to apply for a chance to take part.

Couples have made some memorable weddings so far including a wedding in an aquarium, on a rollercoaster and even on a Wipe-Out style obstacle course.

Grooms, if you think you can knock her socks off with your incredible ideas for your big day, drop in an application to be part of the next series.

Brides, if you think you can trust your partner to get you that dream wedding you've always wanted, then fill in the forms and see if you get picked.

To sign up for Don’t Tell the Bride, apply online at the Renegade Pictures website .