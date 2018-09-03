The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fancy the opportunity to plan your dream wedding, all expenses paid?

Well thanks to E4, your dream could soon become a reality.

Producers of the popular TV series Don't Tell The Bride, are currently scouring the nation for couples to take part in the new series.

Show bosses will give you £13,000 to pay for your big day, but the generous token comes with a catch . . .

The premise of the series, sees the groom-to-be take charge of all the planning and preparation.

That means he'll plan every last detail, from the venue, to the catering and even the wedding dress.

Meanwhile the bride-to-be will be sent away for a few weeks, and will only be reunited with her Mr Right on the wedding day.

The series has seen plenty of wacky weddings in its times, with couples saying 'I do' underwater, in a hot air balloon or at a Willy Wonka-themed soiree.

If you think you can trust your partner enough to plan your entire wedding, then you can apply to be on the new series here .

You will need a recent, and clear, photograph of you and your partner for the application.