The gates have officially opened on what will be the 132nd edition of the most prestigious Grand Slam in the game.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are both back in action on centre court following their straight sets victories on the tournament's opening day.

Elsewhere, Serena's sister Venus takes on Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru while other hopefuls, Women's World Number 2 Caroline Wozniacki and Men's World Number 3 Marin Cilic, will play on Court Number One.

Day 3 - Tuesday 4 July

Centre Court - 1pm

Ka. Pliskova (CZE) (7) v V Azarenka

R. Federer (SUI) (1) v L. Lacko (SVK)

V. Tomova (BUL) v Serena Williams (USA) (25)

A. Dulgheru (ROU) v Venus Williams (USA) (9)

E. Makarova (RUS) v C. Wozniacki (DEN) (2)

M. Cilic (CRO) (3) v G. Pella (ARG)

A full of comprehensive list of who else is playing today can be found on the official Wimbledon website.

Getting tickets

If you weren't on the proverbial ball back when you had a chance of qualifying for tickets through the official Wimbledon ballot, you can still receive Ticket Alerts by clicking the relevant link on this Ticketmaster link .

Without any joy through these two avenues, your only other hope is through resale sites like Viagogo or StubHub - please be advised though that prices on these sites are set by the seller and are likely to be above face value.

As detailed in this article written earlier in the year , fans have the ability to buy premium tickets on the day.

Word of warning, however - with many arriving in the early hours of the morning and others even going as far as to camp overnight, getting your hands on any is likely to be difficult.

Tickets through this way are sold on the basis of one per queuing individual and payment is by cash only.

Enquiries for various packages can also be made through the website of Wimbledon's official sponsors Sportsworld and Keith Prowse.

