Jean Claude Van Damme, the man at the heart of some of Hollywood's most fondly remembered action and martial arts movies, is coming to indigo at The O2 on Thursday 18 October.

The Belgian - who appeared in late-80s-to-early-90s cult-classics like Bloodsport, Hard Target and Kickboxer - will speak about his life and career before opening up the floor to audience members for a question and answer session.

Tickets to the event will go on sale through the AXS link posted below and are available from tomorrow.

http://axs.com/uk/events/358900/an-evening-with-jean-claude-van-damme-tickets

What to expect

Away from being able to shed light and offer behind-the-scenes insight into his pre-movie karate career, his relationship with Chuck Norris, his rise to stardom and the current works he has in the pipeline, Van Damme is notorious for his 'unique' philosophical wisdom.

In fact, it's Van Damme's idiosyncrasies that are as much of a factor for his loyal following as the movies that had and continue to have movie-goers flocking to theatres.

Indeed, who could resist the temptation of a night in the presence of a man who once described himself as "the Fred Astaire of karate"?

To get you in the mood, here's five of the greatest - and maddest things - that Jean Claude Van Damme has ever said:

"If you phone a psychic and she doesn't answer the phone before it rings, hang up."

"I am fascinated by air. If you remove the air from the sky, all the birds would fall to the ground. And all the planes, too."

"I'm fast. Why? Because I eat vegetables."

"I love animals. I have nine dogs and a kitty. My biggest orgasm - not in a sexual way - is to walk with my dogs on the beach."

"My last fight was more than 20 years ago. I'm not a fighter, I'm a lover. If somebody's going to speak bad about me, I will walk away. But if a guy like Steven Seagal slaps me once, I will slap him twice as hard. Life is full of violence."