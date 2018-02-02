Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone lucky enough to live through the 90s is bound to remember the incredible game show, The Crystal Maze.

As a child, The Crystal Maze re-runs were enough to entice me to switch off the Nintendo 64 and immerse myself in the latest group of Brits taking on the maze.

I often dreamed of maze master Richard O'Brien guiding my team of foolish friends through the Aztec, medieval, industrial and futuristic zones to collect enough crystals to give us a fighting chance in The Crystal Dome.

I have now lived that dream (sort of) and this is how it went.

First off I was to report to Angel, the location of the Crystal Maze LIVE experience, a crowdfunded replica of the game show's maze, set in an unsuspecting looking office building, seconds from the Underground station.

The most important thing about the maze is committing to it, and that means leaving your phone in the locker so you're not worrying about Snapchat filters while your best mate is getting locked in the room for failing to get their crystal.

Then you don the retro satin bomber jackets and prepare to meet your maze master.

Unfortunately Richard O'Brien wasn't there to leap through the maze with us but we had an enigmatic man dressed like a retired Floridian, who was almost just as odd.

(Image: Crystal Maze LIVE Experience)

The Maze has installed some new games but we were able to try the iconic spinning planets game too.

The trick is to know the strengths in your group - the challenges are physical, mental, mystery or skill and it is up to the captain to pick the right person to get those precious crystals.

Every crystal you get as a team will over the course of the maze, typically lasting 75 minutes, will get you five seconds in the Crystal Dome and with that you get the chance to stuff more golden tickets in the box.

You can take up to eight mates or work colleagues along and tickets are now available up until March 2018.

(Image: Crystal Maze LIVE Experience)

Prior booking is absolutely essential, and if you're serious you will work out your strategy beforehand too, along with a suitably 90s team name to match your top score on the leaderboard.

It's not cheap, with tickets at around £55 per person, but for thrills and convenience and most importantly nostalgia, it beats other group activities in the same price range, like paintball or go karting.

The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience can be found at White Lion Street in Angel and you can book your slot online via their website , for group sizes ranging from one to 32.