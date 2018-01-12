The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We think we've found London's ultimate luxury Valentine’s Day treat.

If you're looking at splashing your cash this February 14, look no further that Dukes London in Mayfair.

At £2,295, couples can enjoy a truly special stay in the five star hotel's Duke of Clarence Penthouse Suite, boasting a private terrace with stunning views over Green Park.

The overnight stay package includes breakfast in bed, a fairy-tale horse and carriage ride through Hyde Park and plenty of romantic treats.

(Image: Dukes London)

The celebrations begin the moment you arrive with 24 red roses and a bottle of chilled Champagne awaiting in your room, paired perfectly with a box of Fortnum & Mason’s chocolates.

The hotel staff will also arrange a Floris Hyacinth and Bluebell candle to be wrapped for your arrival, the perfect romantic gift.

Guests will then be able to unwind with a complimentary massage for two, to be enjoyed either in the room or in the hotel's Health Club.

When you’re completely relaxed, you can step in to a fairy-tale story and be whisked from the hotel in a horse drawn carriage for a romantic ride through Hyde Park.

(Image: Dukes London)

How much does it cost?

From £2,295 for a one-night stay.

What's included:

Overnight stay in our Duke of Clarence Penthouse Suite with balcony

24 Red Roses in room for your arrival

Chilled Bottle of Champagne in room for your arrival

Romantic Horse and Carriage ride for two through Hyde Park

Luxurious box of Fortnum & Mason chocolates in room for your arrival

5 course dinner for two in Great British Restaurant

Massage for 2 in the Penthouse suite, or in our Health Club

Floris Hyacinth and Bluebell candle, gift-wrapped for your loved one

Breakfast in the room

Late check out and early check subject to availability

(Image: Dukes London)

Where is the hotel and how do I book?

Address: Dukes London, St James's Place, St James's, Mayfair, SW1A 1NY

Book online now at dukeshotel.com or alternatively contact the hotel reservations team by email at bookings@dukeshotel.com or call 0207 491 4840.

When is the package available?

Available for stays from February 9-18, 2018.

Horse and Carriage ride requires two weeks minimum notice to guarantee availability.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.