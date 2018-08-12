Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new supermarket, street food market and yoga studio has opened up in Hammersmith .

Eat 17, an innovative shopping concept has opened its fifth branch, in Fulham Palace Road, specifically catering to the discerning tastes of the Hammersmith foodie.

At first glance it may just appear to be a brand new SPAR store, but inside is a specially selected line of products from Eat 17's own brands including Bacon Jam, as well as bakery products, to go alongside the regular SPAR convenience store items.

Eat 17 also has more than 100 refillable lines so that customers can cut plastic storage waste by filling their containers with items ranging from cereals and nuts to washing up soap and olive oil.

Also inside the store is a street food market with local chefs serving up fresh food, including The Pizza Project, Knowing Meat knowing You and Bun Kabab of Empress Market Pakistani Kitchen.

Serving booths are surrounded by plants and have feature lighting, while there is a seating area opposite for you to enjoy your meal mid-shop.

(Image: Eat 17)

The store also has self-serve coffee, wine and beer growlers as well as signature coffee in the bar area and soft serve ice cream.

Meanwhile yoga classes will take place in the store's own 2,000 square foot mezzanine room.

Doors to the new store opened on August 2 following the success of the chain's previous stores in Walthamstow, Hackney, Whitstable in Kent and Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire.

(Image: Eat 17)

Co-founder James Brundle of Eat17 says: “We’re very excited to open our new store in Hammersmith as part of Eat17’s plans to expand across London.

“The Hammersmith store is a great addition to our stores and restaurants and it should serve the area well in a prime location on Fulham Palace Road.

(Image: Eat 17)

“We aim to offer customers the finest quality food and drink – bringing the best from local concessions together with our own-brand ranges.

“We aim to provide an eco-friendly shopping experience and our 100 refillable food lines are very popular with customers who wish to cut down on their plastic use. They can bring their own reusable containers and refill items such as olive oil, detergent, pasta, rice, cereals, nuts and grains.

“The indoor street food market dining concept has proven to be a hit in our Bishop’s Stortford store and we expect the reception to be just as positive in the new Hammersmith store.

(Image: Eat 17)

“Providing the best experience for customers is at the heart of everything we do at Eat17 and that’s why we’ve chosen to use the well-lit mezzanine space for yoga classes to add to the customer experience on offer.”

The Eat 17 store is in Smiths Square Market and is open 7am to 10pm on Mondays to Thursday, staying open an hour later on Fridays. Doors open at 8am on Saturdays until 11pm and from 8am to 9pm on Sundays.