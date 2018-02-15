The video will start in 8 Cancel

Do you have what it takes to be on the west London edition of Come Dine With Me?

The legendary Channel 4 show, now in its 13th year, is looking for five west Londoners to feature on its latest series to compete for a £1,000 prize.

The premise is simple: prepare a spectacular dinner party for four strangers at your home and get rated on your efforts.

Then go along to four other parties and give your verdict.

The best host, as voted for by the others, gets to take away £1,000 in cash at the end of the week, as well as bragging rights on national television.

To be eligible you must be over 18 and not have been trained or be working as a professional chef.

Applications are open now and the deadline for entries is March 2.

The shooting will take place every week night between March 16 and March 20.

To receive your application form to be one of the hosts, email cdwm@shiver.tv with your name, age, contact details and postcode.

