London hosted a number of celebrations across the city to celebrate Chinese New Year on Sunday (February 18) with many people enjoying the occasion.

This year, Chinese New Year fell on February 16 but celebrations in London took place two days later.

A parade through the capital's streets began at 10am at Charing Cross Road and made its way through Chinatown to mark the Year of the Dog.

Music shows and dance performances began at 11am in Trafalgar Square with many people enjoying the oriental dishes on offer at the street food market.

Hundreds of activities and workshops, such as lion dances, martial arts and calligraphy, took place throughout the West End.

It was revealed London hosted the biggest celebrations outside Asia with the two-hour parade.

Road closures were in place throughout the day with diversions in place.

