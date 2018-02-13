Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is getting ready to host celebrations for Chinese New Year on Sunday (February 18).

This year, Chinese New Year falls on February 16 but celebrations in London are taking place two days later.

The parade will kick off at 10am from Charing Cross Road and slowly make its way through Chinatown.

An hour later, at around 11am, music shows and dancing will take place in Trafalgar Square, and there is a street food market to enjoy Oriental dishes. If you want to get the full Chinese New Year experience, you can sit down in one of the restaurants in Chinatown and try the festive menu.

A firework display and a special guest appearance from TV personality Gok Wan will mark the end of the celebrations in Trafalgar Square at around 5.30pm.

Workshops and activities will take place in the West End from 12pm to 5pm. Family-friendly activities will be available in Leicester Square, such as lion dances, martial arts and calligraphy workshops. British-Chinese artists will also perform throughout the day.

Last but not least, you can head over to Chinatown between 12pm and 6pm to enjoy Chinese food and selfies with the Chinese zodiac animals.

During the celebrations, certain areas could be very busy so plan your journey in advance. You can get to Chinatown via bus, rail or tube. The nearest tube stations to Chinatown are Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, and the closest overground train station is Charing Cross.

For the Trafalgar Square celebrations, Charing Cross station is the nearest, but Leicester Square and Embankment tube stations are also fairly close, just a five and eight-minute walk respectively.

