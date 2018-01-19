The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you consider yourself a chicken nugget connoisseur then this could be new career to really get your teeth into.

Popular budget chain B&M is hiring a "chicken nugget connoisseur" for their brand new fresh and frozen food range.

Tasty perks include £25 in B&M vouchers monthly to spend on the fresh and frozen food range in a local B&M branch.

There is just one small problem...you will have to leave west London for Merseyside to take a bite into a new career.

On the advert, B&M Merseyside said: "Next month we'll be launching a brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of our stores nationwide.

"To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we're offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range."

To apply applicants must upload a paragraph on why they think they deserve the opportunity and any relevant experience they have.

Unfortunately it's only a temporary role, so you won't get to make a career out of tasting chicken nuggets.

For more information you can read the full job description on the B&M website.

