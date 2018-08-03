Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the rarest species of fish on the planet are adding a sparkle to Hanwell Zoo after being moved into the brand new aquarium there.

Proving popular with visitors since it opened earlier this summer, the aquarium has three tanks filled with around 100 colourful fish from the Indian Pacific region including Denison’s barbs and Banggai cardinalfish.

Zookeeper Beau-Jensen McCubbin said: “We now have some amazing species of fish here with us at Hanwell Zoo in our brand new aquarium and I’m sure visitors will be really keen to get a first-hand look at these fascinating creatures.

“A number of the species here are endangered, so it’s also really significant for our ongoing conservation work here as well as being another great attraction for our visitors to enjoy.”

Brent Lodge Park Animal Centre was renamed Hanwell Zoo last year to reflect its array of animals and significance to the local community.

There are now more than 50 species at the zoo, including the ever entertaining meerkats, tamarin monkeys, porcupines and a family of ring-tailed lemurs.

Spectacular, endangered red-crowned cranes and green peacocks grace the zoo’s Asian aviary, which is dedicated to the conservation of rare birds from the Far East, while the Jungle Walkthrough houses a number of fantastic lizards, snakes and butterflies.

The world’s largest rodents called capybara also reside at the zoo, alongside many other species, from the flock of flamboyant flamingos, to more familiar favourites such as pigs, goats, rabbits, ducks, chickens and turkeys.

Mr McCubbin continued: “Hanwell Zoo is the summer destination for families in west London. There’s always something amazing to see, from the wonderful tamarins, to our meerkats, ring-tailed lemurs, cranes and so much more.”

Entrance fees are £3.50 for adults and £1.50 for children over three years old, with children under three admitted free.

There are also annual season tickets and membership packages available.

Your entrance money is essential in funding the running costs of the zoo into the future.

More information is online at hanwellzoo.co.uk .