West London adventurers, are you up to the challenge?

The Crystal Maze is returning to our TV screens and the cult show is looking for brave contestants to take part.

The new series will be filmed this spring at a purpose-built 30,000 square feet maze in Bristol, hosted by Hammersmith comedian Richard Ayoade.

The hit show is recruiting plucky teams to navigate the time-travelling adventure by taking on the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones of the maze.

Producers are seeking teams of five people to collect crystals to convert into time in the final test – the legendary Crystal Dome.

The maze is open for all, so as long as you are fun, enthusiastic and highly entertaining when falling off wet logs, the show wants to hear from you.

The Crystal Maze originally ran from 1990 to 1995 hosted by Rocky Horror Show’s Richard O’Brien for its first three years before Ed Tudor-Pole took over.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday March 4, so if you're feeling brave, apply now .

