The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Desperate to ditch the dating apps? Maybe Channel 4 can help.

Reality TV show Naked Attraction is back for a new series - and recruiting singletons from west London.

But there is a catch as successful contestants will have to reveal all in the quest for love.

The show matches couples in perhaps the most primal way possible - by them baring their bodies before a studio audience.

Host Anna Richardson (the only person to stay dressed for the entire show) guides one contestant through the process of whittling down a group of potential suitors - who are stood naked in a pod, of course.

They will choose their date based on their naked body, as their faces are revealed gradually from the feet up. The picker then has to appear nude themselves before selecting one for a date.

The pair then go on a date (fully clothed, we should add) and give feedback on how they got on.

Producers are now recruiting contestants for the latest series - and announced the news by posting a series of tweets urging people to “ditch the dating apps” and try the “hottest way to date.”

The show is looking for anyone aged over 18 to take part so if you're feeling brave, apply now !

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .