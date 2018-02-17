The video will start in 8 Cancel

The rare and historic collection of gorgeous bright-coloured blooms is set to return for viewing at Chiswick House and Gardens.

Bringing to life the Grade-I listed conservatory in Burlington Lane, Chiswick, will be the magnificent Camellia Show 2018.

The collection includes 33 floral varieties in pinks, reds and whites including the treasured Middlemist's red.

This bloom was originally brought from China in 1804 by Londoner John Middlemist, a nurseryman from Shepherd's Bush.

The popular annual show will open its doors on Thursday (February 22) at 12.30pm.

Free tours will run covering the history of the spectacular gardens including the historic back sheds area, not normally open to the public.

A 45-minute tour will take place every Wednesday at 11am until March 21.

The Camellia Show 2018 opens on Thursday (February 22) until Sunday March 25, from 10am to 4pm daily, expect Fridays.

For more information visit Camellia Show 2018 .

